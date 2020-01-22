Spark Energy Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Spark Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 270.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Spark Energy to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -384.2%.

Shares of Spark Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,088. Spark Energy has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.96. Spark Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution