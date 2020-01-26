Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.17, approximately 4,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 178,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27.

About Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

