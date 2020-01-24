Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.05. Spark Networks shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,834 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

