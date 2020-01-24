Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.47

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$4.47 ($3.17) and last traded at A$4.46 ($3.16), with a volume of 1210039 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.38 ($3.11).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of A$4.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76.

About Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?