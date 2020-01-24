Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.20

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 10485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

