Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of ONCE remained flat at $$113.57 during trading hours on Friday. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 358.41%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 244,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

