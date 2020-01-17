Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,675 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,589.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $675,000 over the last 90 days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Spartan Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 304,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spartan Motors by 18.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

