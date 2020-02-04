SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

SPTN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 198,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.72. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.71 million, a PE ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating