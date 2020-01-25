Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 67000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

