SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 820,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the previous session’s volume of 225,929 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0992 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBND. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

