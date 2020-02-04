SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0087 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,865. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $31.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

