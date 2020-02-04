SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,672. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $51.79.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

