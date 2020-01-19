SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $293.27 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $242.35 and a 52 week high of $293.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.42 and its 200-day moving average is $272.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

