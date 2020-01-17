SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Shares Up 1.1%

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.84, 1,770 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 18,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

