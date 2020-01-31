SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.62

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.62 and last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 45813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

