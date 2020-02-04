SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

