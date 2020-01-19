SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.75

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 2752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

