SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.52, 10,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 63,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

