SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SPTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,200. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?