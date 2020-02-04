SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,073. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $42.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

