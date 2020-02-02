SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,260,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 769,239 shares.The stock last traded at $41.82 and had previously closed at $41.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after acquiring an additional 353,358 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,776,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,824,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 336,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,260 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

