SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.15

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 83714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tlwm lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

