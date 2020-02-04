SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (BMV:BIL)

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 12 month low of $1,603.40 and a 12 month high of $1,790.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53.

