SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) Trading Down 1.6%

SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.31 and last traded at $76.31, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR Solactive Japan ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:ZJPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.50% of SPDR Solactive Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

