SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Shares Up 0.1%

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.65 and last traded at $140.52, 107 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6075 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

