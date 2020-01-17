SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.00

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?