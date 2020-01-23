SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $332.19

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $332.19 and last traded at $332.02, with a volume of 2852494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.95.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,358,000 after buying an additional 1,078,726 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19,921.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,249,000 after buying an additional 1,045,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,745 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPY)

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

