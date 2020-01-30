SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.93

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 150857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 115,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

