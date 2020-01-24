SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.71

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 3471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6087 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

