SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.70

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 731275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,903,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,644,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,816 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,423,000 after purchasing an additional 410,702 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 871,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,870 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

