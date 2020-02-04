SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,778. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol