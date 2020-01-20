Special Tibet exhibit

Pictured is a niche of a tooth of a late Panchen Lama from 18th century on display at the Palace Museum in Beijing on Monday, as part of a joint exhibit by the museum and the Tashilhunpo Monastery of Southwest China‘s Tibet. More than 70 cultural relics from the temple are on display. The exhibit opens to the public starting Tuesday. Photo: VCG

