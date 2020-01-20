Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SXS. Bank of America lowered Spectris to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spectris from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spectris to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Spectris in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,818 ($37.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,601.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 68.23.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

