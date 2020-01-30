Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of SPB traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

