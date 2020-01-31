Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and GCI Liberty (OTCMKTS:GLIBA) Financial Survey

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Global Solutions and GCI Liberty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00

GCI Liberty has a consensus price target of $77.40, suggesting a potential upside of 9.00%. Given GCI Liberty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCI Liberty is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and GCI Liberty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.55 million 0.06 -$1.29 million N/A N/A GCI Liberty $739.76 million 10.14 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -44.94

Spectrum Global Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GCI Liberty.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and GCI Liberty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -4.51% -0.60% -10.97% GCI Liberty 56.87% -4.92% -2.50%

Summary

GCI Liberty beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.