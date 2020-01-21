Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Sells $12,647.61 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $12,647.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,744.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.43. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,009,000 after acquiring an additional 778,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,972,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 579,500 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,795,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,950,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

