Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, 3,896,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,238,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Specifically, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Lebel sold 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $56,818.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $929,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,619 shares of company stock worth $116,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 308.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,011 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

