Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 4064913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.03).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDY. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $421.36 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38). Also, insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 30,574 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65).

About Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

