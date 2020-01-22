Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 86

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 86 ($1.13) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 72.56 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $377.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.11. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Rhian Bartlett purchased 30,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

