Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 86 ($1.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.66. The company has a market cap of $421.36 million and a PE ratio of 17.06. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Speedy Hire news, insider Rhian Bartlett bought 30,574 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £17,732.92 ($23,326.65). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,349.38).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

