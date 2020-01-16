Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 355,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

SPRO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 89,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,775. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.98.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPRO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 475.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

