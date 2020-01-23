Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 261.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SPRO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,649. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 89.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 147,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

