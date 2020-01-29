Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SPI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,468. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?