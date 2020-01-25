Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPI opened at $2.20 on Thursday. Spi Energy has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Spi Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

