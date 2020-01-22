Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

