Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.10.

TOY stock opened at C$33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.50. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. Research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk