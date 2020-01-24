Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Trading Down 7.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$53.00 to C$43.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spin Master traded as low as C$32.50 and last traded at C$32.85, 130,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 113,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

