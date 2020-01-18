Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) vs. GrubHub (OTCMKTS:GRUB) Critical Comparison

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A GrubHub 0.32% 2.89% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spindle and GrubHub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A GrubHub 2 20 5 0 2.11

GrubHub has a consensus price target of $61.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.08%. Given GrubHub’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrubHub is more favorable than Spindle.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spindle and GrubHub’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A GrubHub $1.01 billion 5.08 $78.48 million $1.23 45.51

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Summary

GrubHub beats Spindle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spindle Company Profile

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.