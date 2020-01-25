Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 8,396.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,396.67 ($110.45).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 9,155 ($120.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,972.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,387.52. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 6,210 ($81.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

