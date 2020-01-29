Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPI. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

SPI stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million and a P/E ratio of 33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 119.47.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

